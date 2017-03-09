Free March 11 event in Natchitoches trains Disaster Action Team members
While floods have affected all but five Louisiana parishes this year, the most common disaster the Red Cross responds to is single-family home fires. At a scene, Red Cross volunteers work side-by-side with firefighters and other emergency personnel to ensure residents receive immediate assistance for needs such as food, lodging, clothing, and/or medication replacement, as well as the support to begin recovery.
The American Red Cross is hosting a Disaster Action Team boot camp Saturday, March 11, inviting community members to train to become such Red Cross on-the-scene responders. The Saturday training is free, as is all Red Cross disaster training. The class runs 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 716 Second St., Natchitoches. To register, call (318) 619-6904.
“Disaster Action Team volunteers are the backbone of our community response, helping our neighbors after a disaster such as a home fire,” said Michelle Davison, executive director of the Red Cross in North Louisiana. “These volunteers provide comfort and direct assistance to those who have been affected.”
When disasters strike, even to an individual family, Red Cross Disaster Action Team members are generally dispatched in teams of two or three volunteers. The training covers how to assess damages of affected homes and determine livability, as well as how to provide assistance to ensure that those affected have shelter, food and clothing to meet immediate needs. Disaster Action Team volunteers must be 16 or older, hold a valid driver’s license or reliable transportation, be capable of working at a disaster scene, and possess strong interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills.
Volunteers make the Red Cross mission possible, including responding to care for our neighbors after all of the home fires and other disasters in our region. In fact, volunteers comprise about 90% of the American Red Cross staff. Red Cross volunteers this past year provided home fire assistance to more than 5,200 Louisiana families.
- What: Disaster Action Team Boot Camp, a free training for those who would like to become Red Cross volunteers to provide direct comfort and services to neighbors affected by disasters such as home fires.
- When: Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Where: 716 Second St., Natchitoches
- Register: (318) 619-6904