SHREVEPORT, La. -- The annual Red Mass worship for our local justice system extended praise to the health care system.
Dr. John Vanchiere and the LSU Health Sciences Center COVID-19 Strike Team. They were special honorees of the service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. That was for their tireless work during the pandemic, testing and vaccinating people, and keeping the public informed.
"I think we have really helped bring the community together against really a common problem in this pandemic. And that's been very rewarding for us to be part of the team to work hard. A lot of sweat and a lot of tears," Dr. Vanchiere said.
Red Mass dates back nearly a thousand years ago to Paris. It was brought to the U.S. almost a century ago to Old St. Andrews in New York City in 1928. It was first celebrated in Shreveport in 1993.
The name is taken from the color of the vestment worn by the priest.
The Red Mass worship in Shreveport coincided with National Law Week.