SHREVEPORT, La -- Erosion caused by years of high levels of the Red River could eventually threaten parts of Clyde Fant Parkway. So Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is looking for federal funding for repairs.
City Engineer Patrick Furlong says there are two trouble spots. One is just north of downtown where the road bends to the east along the river.
The other is near Veterans Park, where erosion has kept part of the fitness trail fenced off for about the last year.
Furlong says both spots need to be fixed soon before they get worse.
"It could wash out the roadway, which would be very expensive. We're already looking at a very expensive repair to get this addressed. For each location, it's in the neighborhood of $5 to 6 million," Furlong said.
"They didn't pop up overnight. But they came quick. Quicker than we could find the money to fix them," Furlong added. "That's what we're working on now is trying to secure funding."
The city council passed a resolution last week that empowers Mayor Perkins "to take any steps necessary to seek funding for the repairs along the river."
The administration is expected to appeal to Congress to help obtain federal funding, though that may not happen quickly.
So Furlong says everything's on the table -- from Cares Act funding, to President Biden's American Rescue Plan, to maybe adding some repair costs to this year's bond election.
"As serious and critical as this is, the city of has lots of other needs with our infrastructure -- water, sewer, streets and drainage. So we just have to prioritize and manage it the best that we can with the funding and the resources that are available," Furlong said.
He says the repairs may look muck like the work done on the Bossier City side of the river across from Veterans Park in recent years. Large rock reinforces areas where dirt filled in erosion.
Furlong says the city would also likely put the Army Corp of Engineers' expertise to use on the project.