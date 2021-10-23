COUSHATTA, La. - With less than four-minutes left in the third quarter of the Red River Bulldogs and Lakeview Gators football game Friday night, panic broke out in the home team's stands.
It was the Bulldogs homecoming game and Payel Patel had just been crowned queen at halftime.
A reporter for the Red River Parish Journal said he noticed the cheering of the home crowd turned into a roar and about everyone in the stands started making a dash for the exits in a panic.
He witnessed several people climb or jump over a fence onto the track. Most fans headed to the parking lot.
Sheriff’s deputies and Coushatta police rushed into the stands. They were trying to determine the cause and direct people to the exits.
High school and school board officials were also trying to get the people out safely.
Coaches of both teams sent their players running to the locker rooms and the cheerleaders and members of the homecoming court, who had been watching the game from the track, scrambled to the field house. The game officials also hurried to their locker room.
At 9:08 p.m., Athletic Director Norman Picou made the announcement on the PA system that all remaining fans were to clear the stadium immediately.
Law enforcement officers were speaking with fans in an effort to determine the cause of the panic. Others searched the now deserted stands for evidence. And other officers worked with the crowds outside the stadium to get everyone away safely and quickly.
Several rumors were being spread around and officials were trying to determine exactly what had taken place. School officials determined some fans in the home section of the stadium had caused the panic.
Red River Parish school officials issued a statement late Friday night:
"In response to the incident at the football game at Pat Strother stadium against Lakeview. Red River Parish Schools can 100% guarantee that there was no gun or gun shots at the stadium. We have reviewed security cameras and confirmed that there were no shots fired and no gun. It was a panic created by a group of spectators. Red River Parish Schools would like to thank the Red River Parish sheriff’s deputies and Coushatta City police for their quick response to ensure that our students and fans were safe and secure."
The scoreboard stood with the game clock at 3:41 in the third quarter. Final score Red River 42 and Lakeview 6.