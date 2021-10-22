COUSHATTA, La. - Panic broke out in the home team's side of the stadium Friday night with 3:41 to go in the third quarter of the Red River High School homecoming game against Lakeview High of Campti.
Sheriff’s deputies tried to control the rush to the exits while asking fans what had happened.
Several rumors were being passed around at the stadium
The Red River Journal is withholding the contents of them until authorities can determine what triggered the panic.
Athletic Director Norman Picou took to the PA mic and informed remaining fans to clear the stadium.
After the initial panic subsided the remaining fans left quietly.
There were no reports of injuries.
More on this developing story as information becomes available.