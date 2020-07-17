COUSHATTA, La. -- Officials in one Northwest Louisiana parish say the number of active COVID-19 cases reported to them by the state are skewed.
Red River Parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness began taking a closer look at the numbers as their active cases, provided by the Louisiana Department of Health, reached 94. Some of the positive cases had been duplicated, Police Jury President Shawn Beard said.
"What happens is if I were to go get tested and I tested positive I'm counted as one count. So we wait 14 days and I go back and get tested, hoping for negative. If I test positive again, I'm counted as two counts,” said Beard.
Beard said that the actual number of active COVID-19 cases in his parish is closer to 58.
State health officials, however, disagree that the numbers are being duplicated. Dr. Martha Whyte, state health department regional director, said the daily report sent to the Office of Emergency Preparedness shows when a person has tested positive more than once. But the duplicate tests are not entered into the health department’s dashboard.
So Whyte said the numbers reported by the state are accurate. There will be duplication of the number of negative tests in the overall number, she said. For example, if a person takes five tests, all will be included in the total number of tests performed.
Because of the low positive case count, Red River parish has opted out of the governor’s mandatory mask requirement, meaning residents can make their own decision about wearing a mask in public.
Beard says some residents have expressed a concern.
"Our opt out option was not in any way saying that you could not wear a mask. We've actually gotten a few phone calls that people thought that the police jury is saying you could not wear a mask that's simply not true," Beard said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, when announcing a statewide face mask mandate last week, said three parishes in the state could opt out because of their low numbers. Red River Parish is the only one fitting that criteria in North Louisiana.
The mandate went into effect Monday. Parish residents were notified Tuesday of the decision to opt out via a Facebook post by the Red River Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.
Businesses will continue to operate 50% occupancy set by the state fire marshal. But it will be each store's right to choose if they want customers to wear a mask in their establishment, the Facebook post states.
Churches and gatherings will stay as they have been in Phase 2.