COUSHATTA, La. -- A Red River Parish man is still behind bars following his arrest Friday for allegedly damaging a tombstone and graves in a parish cemetery, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post.
Robert L. Jones, 31, of Coushatta, is held on a $30,000 bond in the Red River Parish Jail. He's charged with 18 counts of desecration of graves, three counts of criminal damage to property and one count each of criminal mischief, theft and failure to appear.
The sheriff's office said a deputy was dispatched to Springville Cemetery after witnesses said they saw a man damaging a tombstone and other items near a gravesite. While there, deputies got another call about Jones damaging an electrical meter at a nearby worship center.
Sheriff's deputies and Coushatta police found Jones on Springville Road near the cemetery and arrested him without incident.
The next day, deputies found 17 other gravesites had been desecrated, as well as more extensive damage to equipment at the worship center. The additional charges were added Saturday.