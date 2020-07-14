COUSHATTA, La. -- Red River Parish has opted out of the statewide face mask mandate imposed Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards
The parish was given the option since it is one of three in the state with low COVID-19 numbers.
Parish residents were notified Tuesday via a Facebook post by the Red River Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness. The decision was made by the Police Jury and President Shawn Beard.
The opt-out means parish residents will have the choice about wearing masks.
Businesses will continue to operate 50% occupancy set by the state fire marshal. But it will be each store's right to choose if they want customers to wear a mask in their establishment, the Facebook post states.
Churches and gatherings will stay as they have been in Phase 2.