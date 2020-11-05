COUSHATTA, La. – The Red River Parish Police Jury has called a special election to fill vacancy among its members.
The opening was created with the resignation last month of Police Juror Shawn Beard, who also served as president. Police jurors on Wednesday accepted Beard’s resignation.
Beard resigned because he was no longer living in his district after building a new home.
Police jurors also on Wednesday voted to go ahead and fill the position temporarily so that District 3 residents would not be without representation until the election. Their choice was Shane Young, who ran against Beard in last fall’s election, according to parish manager Jessie Davis.
Young is expected to take the oath of office in the coming days. He’ll serve until the special election, which has been set for March 20. Qualifying for the position is Jan. 20-22.
Young has indicated he will be a candidate in the election, Davis said.