SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport-based architect and sketch artist Mike McSwain drew the 47th annual Red River Revel festival poster as an imaginative, futuristic landscape with flying cars and ultramodern towers.
His poster will be featured in the annual event, returning Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 to Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
McSwain is known for his local designs.
“Mike McSwain is well-known for his architectural designs such as Sci-Port, Caddo Common Park, and developments all over the world, but he is also a gifted sketch artist.” said Logan Lewis, Red River Revel executive director. “He took this project and ran with it. There are several nods to the direction the Revel is headed this year and we are very pleased with how the artwork turned out.”
A limited run of posters will be available during the 47th annual festival at the Souvenir Tower.
New to this fall's festival is a partnership with Sci-Port to expand activities to the parking lot near the discovery center. There, a discovery maker zone will feature festival classics like the mock grocery marker and mock dig.
This year's musical guests are composed of current national touring artists. The nine-day festival will showcase current music makers of the country and region.
The music lineup for the Chase Entertainment Stage includes nationally touring artists such as Paul Cauthen, Eric Gales, Here Come the Mummies, Sophie B. Hawkins and more. The lineup also includes regional artists, both familiar and new to the festival, hailing from the ArkLaTex to New Orleans, Lafayette, Arkansas, and Tennessee.
Additionally, the festival will feature a unique tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers with a secret roster of national, regional, and local contributing artists to be announced over the summer.
“This lineup was the most challenging we’ve put together by far and we’re really proud of it,” Lewis said. “Last year’s lineup was some new and a lot of nostalgia, and this year’s lineup is the direct opposite. Approximately half of the artists on this roster are releasing new original music in 2023, so it is delightful to present the ArkLaTex with a diverse lineup of the music of today.”