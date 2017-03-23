A family in Redwater, Texas, made it safety out of their burning mobile home, but the fire did destroy their trailer and a lot of things in it.

Just after 4:30 a.m., Redwater volunteer firefighters were called out to the 100 block of Lydia Jane, where they found the front porch engulfed in flames, and a propane cylinder accelerating the blaze.

Fortunately, the five-member family - mom, dad, two young boys and a girl - heard their smoke alarm and were able to escape. While not everything inside the trailer burned, the family is in need of clothing.

If you'd like to donate, here's a list of requested items:

Men's 

Shirts XL

pants 32X34

socks, L underwear and L under shirts

Shoes 10.5

Woman

Shirt Med

Pants 29"

Bra 33b 

Underwear Med

Shoes 7.5 /8

Kids

6t (boy)

Shoes 12

Kids 

5t (boy)

Shoes 11

Kids 

3t (girl)

Shoes 8

As always, toiletries, towels and washcloths are needed, as well.

If you are able to help, contact the department via Facebook PM.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments