A family in Redwater, Texas, made it safety out of their burning mobile home, but the fire did destroy their trailer and a lot of things in it.
Just after 4:30 a.m., Redwater volunteer firefighters were called out to the 100 block of Lydia Jane, where they found the front porch engulfed in flames, and a propane cylinder accelerating the blaze.
Fortunately, the five-member family - mom, dad, two young boys and a girl - heard their smoke alarm and were able to escape. While not everything inside the trailer burned, the family is in need of clothing.
If you'd like to donate, here's a list of requested items:
Men's
Shirts XL
pants 32X34
socks, L underwear and L under shirts
Shoes 10.5
Woman
Shirt Med
Pants 29"
Bra 33b
Underwear Med
Shoes 7.5 /8
Kids
6t (boy)
Shoes 12
Kids
5t (boy)
Shoes 11
Kids
3t (girl)
Shoes 8
As always, toiletries, towels and washcloths are needed, as well.
If you are able to help, contact the department via Facebook PM.