REDWATER, Texas – The Redwater ISD in Texas held an active shooter training on Monday.
The event was facilitated by Lee Gill with Region VIII Education Service Center School Safety and area law enforcement in response to a manmade threat. Region VIII school safety consultant Lee Gill from Pittsburgh, Texas organized the event and said it appeared to proceed seamlessly and was well-organized.
Redwater students were off on Monday to allow for school employees to be trained how to handle various situations and prepare a plan.
“Eighty-three percent of these events are initiated by a current or former student," Gill said.
Planning for this event took about six months, he added.
The training was an all-day event that included a morning “Sit and Learn” session. After lunch, there was an afternoon simulation at Redwater Elementary school, with a debriefing to wrap things up. The strategy included barricade rooms, take down rooms, medical rooms and shooting rooms.
The trainees learned how to apply a combat operation tourniquet, how to pack a wound and how to apply a chest seal. Also, they learned how to exercise a one-man and a two-man take down as if a shooter enters a classroom, as well as learning how to barricade a room.
Redwater ISD Superintendent Kelly Burns said, “This training is absolutely invaluable for our staff. All the Redwater staff are here today as well as law enforcement including Texas DPS, game wardens, our own security officer, Wake Village PD, Bowie County Sheriff’s office, as well as some other school district officers that wanted to participate as well.”
Burns also said that this is the second time Redwater has done such a large simulation during her tenure. It happens every four years or so. But there are drills at the school every year, about twice each year as well as online training.
Region VIII serves 12 counties and 46 school districts.