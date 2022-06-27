SHREVEPORT, La -- The city's new fire chief has been officially sworn in.
Clarence Reese, Jr. took the oath Monday afternoon at his church, Morning Star Baptist, where he's known to play the saxophone each Sunday.
Reese was unanimously approved by the city council last month to permanently replace Scott Wolverton. Reese is a 20-year veteran of the department who has worked all the way up from firefighter and paramedic to now head the department.
Reese told a crowd of family, friends, firefighters and others how Mayor Adrian Perkins gave him the news.
"He said, 'You can call the dogs off. Call them off. I have gotten so many calls, text messages, emails. You're going to be the next fire chief. Call them off.' So thank all y'all that've been calling, writing letters, and text messages," Chief Reese said to applause and laughter.
Reese most recently had served as the Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief.