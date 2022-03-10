SHREVEPORT, La. – Regional Urology and Ochsner LSU Health signed an agreement that will combine the organizations and expand services and resources.
Physicians and providers at Regional Urology will continue services at its existing locations, which include a clinic, surgery center and cancer treatment center on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport and clinics in Natchitoches and West Monroe, La.
By combining with a regional health system, the patients, providers and staff at Regional Urology will benefit from additional resources and integration opportunities through technology, quality initiatives, human resources, supply chain, research, and more.
With more than 70 specialties in the Ochsner LSU Health System, the move also facilitates more multidisciplinary collaboration and treatment.
Both Ochsner LSU Health and Regional Urology have a history of providing high-quality specialty care with strong commitment to research and innovation, offering the latest treatments for patients with chronic and complex medical conditions. The addition of Regional Urology’s physicians, providers, staff and facilities to Ochsner LSU Health will also increase access to healthcare and generate more opportunities for medical education.
“For more than 20 years we have served patients in this region with high-level specialty care, and we’re excited to be partnering with a company that embraces the same principles in advanced care, innovation and research while providing our patients with access to more and different medical specialties,” said Dr. Kevin Cline, Partner/Board Member, Regional Urology.
“Most of us who practice here were trained in our medical education background locally in our state at some point in time. We know there is ample opportunity for research, we know the volume of patients that need to be cared for, and we know the quality of physicians that we are entering into the partnership with. So, we’re extremely excited about being able to progress in that arena, provide better care, extend our research opportunities, and form new and better relationships with the people we will be practicing with,” said Dr. Ashley Baker, Partner/Board Member, Regional Urology.
“Our entire medical team will continue providing the top-notch care and positive experience our patients know, in the same convenient locations. Combining our resources with Ochsner LSU further strengthens our capacity to ensure both the patients we serve now and, in the future, continue receiving the cutting-edge specialty care and innovative treatments we are dedicated to,” said Cliff LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer, Regional Urology.
“Having a similar footprint as Regional Urology, we serve many of the same patients and families and share a strong commitment to ensuring the best care is available and accessible to these communities. Going beyond our emphasis on research, highly skilled specialists and the latest treatments, we’re also aligned in the adoption of best-in-class technology and digital medicine – all of which translates to more accessible care when and where patients need it,” said Steve Randall, Chief Operating Officer, Ochsner LSU Health.
More information about each organization may be found on its web site at www.ochsnerlsuhs.org and www.regionalurology.com.