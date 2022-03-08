SHREVEPORT, La. – Regional Urology and Ochsner LSU Health have signed an agreement that will combine the organizations and expand services and resources.
Physicians and providers at Regional Urology will continue services at its existing locations, which include a clinic, surgery center and cancer treatment center on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport and clinics in Natchitoches and West Monroe.
By combining with a regional health system, the patients, providers and staff at Regional Urology will benefit from additional resources and integration opportunities through technology, quality initiatives, human resources, supply chain, research, and more.
With more than 70 specialties in the Ochsner LSU Health System, the move also facilitates more multidisciplinary collaboration and treatment.
Both Ochsner LSU Health and Regional Urology have a history of providing high-quality specialty care with strong commitment to research and innovation, offering the latest treatments for patients with chronic and complex medical conditions.
The addition of Regional Urology’s physicians, providers, staff and facilities to Ochsner LSU Health will also increase access to healthcare and generate more opportunities for medical education.
“For more than 20 years we have served patients in this region with high-level specialty care, and we’re excited to be partnering with a company that embraces the same principles in advanced care, innovation and research while providing our patients with access to more and different medical specialties,” said Dr. Kevin Cline, partner/board member of Regional Urology.
“Having a similar footprint as Regional Urology, we serve many of the same patients and families and share a strong commitment to ensuring the best care is available and accessible to these communities,” said Steve Randall, chief operating officer of Ochsner LSU Health.