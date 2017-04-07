April is "Donate Life Month", and to honor it, the Willis-Knighton Medical Center recognized local organ donors who have helped save lives.
The annual flag raising ceremony kicked off with a couple speeches by hospital staff, and ended with the touching story of a mom who decided to donate her 14-year-old daughter's organs after she took her own life.
Through the heart-wrenching speech Willis-Knighton hopes to inspire others to become registered donors.
Corey King, Willis-Knighton Transplant Administrator, says, "Getting people to donate would really help save a lot more people's lives. That's why we're here, that's what we're promoting. 20 people per day die because they do not have an organ available to them, so the more people that we can get to donate, the better of that we are to help save these people's lives. One donor can save up to nine people's lives."
The touching tribute is aimed at getting more donors registered to save more lives. Click here to register.