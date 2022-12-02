SHREVEPORT, La. -- A registered sex offender arrested last month on a child pornography charge now faces more charges as an ongoing investigation yielded more evidence, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
Twenty-four counts of pornography involving juveniles were added Friday to the four counts Timothy Hendricks already faces. The charges were added after sheriff's Det. Jared Marshall found additional files of child sexual abuse material in Hendricks' possession, Prator said.
Marshall began his investigation in September after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported that Hendricks, 34, was suspected of being in possession of child porn material.
On Nov. 10, detectives searched Hendricks' home located in the 6400 block of Peacock Trail in Keithville and that led to his arrest.
Hendricks was previously convicted in 2010 on federal charges related to possession of child pornography.