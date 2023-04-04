SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Tom Arceneaux announced that the City of Shreveport will hold a Mayor’s Summer Internship Program geared toward undergraduate and graduate college students with an interest in learning the day-to-day operations of public service.
The program offers students the opportunity to serve as an intern in various city departments and will be guided by the mayor’s office.
The mission is to introduce college and graduate level students with a passion for public service in gaining practical knowledge of the daily function of local/municipal government.
The Internship will run from June through July 2023 for a total of six to seven weeks. This is a paid internship ($12 an hour) that requires a commitment of 30 hours per week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 5.
Priority consideration is given to applicants who are residents of Shreveport.
Interested applicants should apply online at MSIP@shreveportla.gov. All applications are with supporting documentation must be submitted by 4 p.m. April 21.