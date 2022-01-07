MANY, La. - The body of Rachel Sonnier Leach was exhumed this week to search for evidence in a decades old cold case. Leach was stabbed to death at a convenience store in Many in 1986.
Due to lack of resources in law enforcement at the time of the murder, the case sat dormant for years. Later investigators started taking an interest in the cold case.
One of the driving forces behind the efforts to solve Leach's murder comes from a relative who never had a chance to meet her. Nicole McCool, Rachel Sonnier Leach's niece, never had a chance to meet her because she was killed before she was born. Yet, Nicole says she was curious about the case since she was a little girl.
Nicole shares her Aunt's name, her full name is Nicole Rachel Sonnier Leach, yet for years she never knew how she died. When she was 12 years old her family told her what happened, but they kept many of the facts to themselves. Yet, McCool recalls having vivid dreams of her Aunt Rachel. She says these dreams culminated in 2015, when her Aunt asked her to help find out who killed her. This inspired McCool to look into the case.
She started making phone calls and sending emails, as well as messaging law enforcement on social media. Her efforts have helped spur law enforcement to keep the case alive. The latest decision to exhume Leach's body is a new step aimed at getting more evidence.
Sabine Parish Coroner Dr. Mark Holder says he is hopeful about what they could possibly find, given the fact the cold cases have been solved this way in the past. For now, law enforcement is still working through the results of their search. And Nicole McCool, along with the rest of her family, continues to wait for justice.