SHREVEPORT, La. - Law enforcement officers across Louisiana are searching for the suspect wanted in a triple homicide Thursday morning in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police say Barry Rigsby, 36, is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $3 million.
Shortly before noon, Rigsby's vehicle was found in Franklin Parish southeast of Monroe, but he was not in it.
A relative identified the victims to KTBS as Adriana Perry Rigsby, 28, wife of the suspect; her son, Xavier Perry, 12, and her brother, Joshua Perry, 18, who lived in the home.
The relative said Barry ‘Rico’ Rigsby was still living in the home. Xavier was his stepson.
Police say a woman went to the home in the 400 block of West 82nd Street just before 2 a.m. to check on the residents and found the bodies.
Investigator said the shooting was the results of a domestic dispute.
Police are asking anyone with information on Rigsby’s whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Rigsby’s arrest.