SHREVEPORT, La. -- Partial human remains found last year in a wooded area in west Shreveport have been positively identified as belonging to a man reported missing almost seven years ago.
Caddo Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma said the remains of Kenneth Wayne Cole were identified through DNA following the discovery of a skull in August. Cole was 32 at the time he was reported missing on Nov. 21, 2015.
A passerby found the skull off Financial Plaza Drive west of state Highway 3132. Caddo Parish coroner's investigators, Shreveport police and a cadaver dog searched the area but found no other remains.
The skull was sent to the FACES forensic anthropology lab in Baton Rouge for further examination. Earlier this month, a positive DNA match was reported and the skull was determined to be that of Cole. Shreveport police, Cole's family and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, which originally had investigated his disappearance, were notified.
No determination has been made of his manner or cause of death.
In November, Cole's family renewed its plea to the public for information on Cole's whereabouts.
His car was found at the Shreveport Goodwill on West 70th Street shortly after he was reported missing. The last time Cole’s family had contact with him was on Nov. 16, 2015.
He purchased a plane ticket to Las Vegas and was to leave four days later, but he didn’t make the flight. He had plans to move to Alaska with a friend but didn’t make it there either.