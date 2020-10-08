MINDEN, La. — The remains of a Webster Parish woman allegedly slain by the hands of Ohio serial killer Shawn Grate in 2006 were returned home to her family in Minden Thursday.
Marion County authorities said Dana Nicole Lowrey, 23, was reported missing while selling magazines door-to-door in an Ohio town. Fourteen years after she abruptly stopped making the frequent, long distance phone calls to her two young daughters in Minden, the family finally has some closure.
“Dana is home to be near her family, “ Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said in a press release. "Dana’s children and family deserve to have her close by and I am hopeful that Sheriff Bailey and I were able to give them some measure of comfort from this nightmare tragedy.”
“Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey and his team worked tirelessly to bring Dana’s killer to justice,” Grogan added. “Ultimately, it was the sheriff’s relentless pursuit of both Dana’s identity, and Shawn Grate’s identity, a pursuit that lasted more than 12 years, that led to Grate’s prosecution."
Grate pleaded guilty in September 2019 to aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in Marion County. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 16 years.
“We had a falling out and we separated — never got married. She called one day and said she was in Ohio selling magazines. The girls were ages four and one then,” the father of Lorey’s children, David Cobb told KTBS in an exclusive interview in 2019.
“She just stopped calling one day. She used to call three or four times a week to talk to the girls. May of ’06 was the last time I heard from her,” he added.
Cobbs said he assumed that when the calls stopped that Lowrey had simply moved on with her life.
“That’s just the kind of person she was,” he said. “I don’t actually know who reported her missing, but maybe her aunt, since Dana’s parents were already deceased by this time."
In 2007, the skeletal remains of an unidentified woman were found along Victory Road, just north of Marion County, Ohio.
An investigation conducted by Marion County authorities led investigators to believe the remains may have been connected to a family who lived in Minden at one time, which prompted Marion authorities to contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office in Minden.
It was the DNA from one of Lowrey’s two daughters in Minden would help to positively identify the mystery remains as Dana Nicole Lowrey.
In 2019, serial killer Shawn Grate pleaded guilty to killing Lowrey, his first victim, after magazines she sold to his mother allegedly never arrived. Grates lured Lowrey into his car and drove her to his residence, where he strangled her and stabbed her in the neck.
Grogan also expressed his gratitude to all those who played a part in the case, as well as Webster Sheriff Jason Parker and his team at the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for all of their help in facilitating Lowrey’s return.
Grate has also been sentenced to death for murdering two women in Ashland County. That sentence is being appealed. He also pled guilty to aggravated murder in Richland County.