SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the nation remembers 9/11, north Louisiana also remembers the role Barksdale Air Force Base played on that day 22 years ago.
After receiving the news of the first plane crash, President George W. Bush wanted to head back to D.C. The Secret Service objected and Air Force One landed at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The president then addressed the nation with his first public comments.
The podium Bush spoke from and other memorabilia from that day are on display at the Barksdale Global Power Museum.