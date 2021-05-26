SHREVEPORT, La. - Friends and family are remembering the life and work local broadcaster, Claude "BB" Bird Brain Davis.
During a career than spanned five decades, Davis was the man on the mike at KOKA and KVKI radio stations.
He later worked and retired from Willis Knighton Hospital as a security officer.
Davis died on Sunday at St. Joseph Hospice Care. He was 85.
An open viewing is scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at J.S. Williams Funeral Home, 1104 Pierre Avenue in Shreveport. The funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church, 722 Elvis Presley Avenue in Shreveport.
To honor his legacy in lieu of flowers, cards or gifts, consider donating to the scholarship fund in honor of BB Davis. Donations go to award post secondary education scholarships for students.