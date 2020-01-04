CARTHAGE,Texas - The Carthage Civic Center was filled near capacity with people from near and far to remember Panola County Sheriff Deputy Chris Dickerson.
Dickerson was killed during a traffic stop in Gary City on New Year’s Eve.
Speakers describe him as honorable, courageous and a man of humor.
"I asked Chris, what are your goals for your career in this department and he said well sheriff here’s the deal. I want your job,” Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said.
Officers from as far as New York came to pay tribute to the Panola County Sheriff Deputy.
“The blue line it’s a united family,” Upstate New York Police Officer Bryan Mastrangelo said. “It doesn’t matter where in the country, what time of the year, what week of the day, you drop what you’re doing and pay your respect to that officer and his department his brothers and sisters and his family.”
Dickerson leaves behind a wife and two children.
The man accused of killing Dickerson, Gregory Newson, is facing a charge of capital murder of a peace officer. He is being held in the in Caddo Parish Correctional Center without bond. Newson is also facing a felony charge of aggravated flight from an officer.