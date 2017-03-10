By Senior Airman Luke Hill, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs
(BARKSDALE AFB) -- In honor of Women’s History Month, Chief Master Sgt. Teresa Clapper, 2nd Bomb Wing command chief, read to children at the base library on Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 3, 2017.
Women’s History Month highlights the contributions women have made to society. Jacqueline Cochran, for example, was an American pioneer in the field of aviation and was recognized globally for her talents. Marie Curie, a polish physicist and chemist, won the Nobel Peace Prize for her achievements in science. Katherine Johnson was a pioneer mathematician and physicist for NASA, earning her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
“You know a lot of times in society we take for granted just how much women have done in our history because it wasn’t publicized when it was happening. It’s good to look back on the influences that they’ve had and how it changed our country for the better,” said Clapper.
Throughout our nation’s history, women have fought for equal rights. Knowing the accomplishments they made can create an environment of gratitude and motivation for greatness.
“Our kids would be at a disadvantage without Women’s History Month because they wouldn’t understand what all women have been through,” said Lajaiah Hynes, a participant of Friday’s event. “Children will appreciate more what they have if they realize the sacrifices that were made to get them.”
Gender equality also celebrates diversity and promotes a healthier society, both in and out of the military.
Whether it’s your gender, your nationality or the culture where you were raised, everybody will think differently,” said Clapper. “The military is very diverse and being a woman just brings one extra viewpoint to our military that we otherwise wouldn’t have. We can’t have all of us thinking like me.”
Women like Eleanor Roosevelt, Maya Angelou and Margaret Fuller were influential in changing perceptions about women’s rights. Today, activists like Malala You Safzai continue to advocate for equality and are inspirations to those wanting to make a difference.
“Women’s history is important to me because I have two daughters of my own and it’s good for them to look at what women have done in the past and hopefully that will motivate them to be a role model for others in the future,” said Serena Wilson, another participant in the book reading on Friday. “The world would be a better place if everyone had that mindset.”
The impacts women have made on America are substantial, both in achieving equality and through the many accomplishment of chemists, pilots and many other talented individuals. It’s important to remember what they’ve done so that America can continue to grow in equality, diversity and greatness.