SHREVEPORT, La. – Remington College Shreveport Campus is helping job seekers plan their next move with a community resource and career fair.
The event will be held on December 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Remington College is offering mock interviews through Career Services to help prepare job seekers for on-the-spot interviews.
Other tips for job seekers include:
• Make sure your resume is updated
• Bring multiple copies of your resume
• Have references ready
• Bring any information needed to complete applications
• Dress professionally and do not wear jeans
The community resource and career fair is open to the public. Companies that are set to participate in this event are:
• Army Air Force Exchange Services
• Behavioral Service of Louisiana
• Bossier Parish Library
• City of Shreveport
• CVS Health
• Family Dollar
• Girl Scouts of Louisiana
• Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling
• Louisiana Choices
• Minact-Shreveport Job Corps
• Preferred Care at Home
• Samaritan Counseling Center
• Shreveport Police Department
• Stoner Services
• United States Army
• United Way of NWLA
• Volunteers for Youth Justice/CASA
Remington College Shreveport Campus is located at 2106 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118.