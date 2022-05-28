NEW ORLEANS - The first tropical storm of the 2022 eastern Pacific hurricane season formed near southern Mexico on Saturday, and forecasters say its remnants could cross into the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Tropical Storm Agatha is expected to become a hurricane and head toward the resort town of Puerto Escondido.
In the Atlantic basin, there have not yet been any named storms in 2022. The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1, but in recent years, tropical storms have formed in the weeks leading up to that date.
The eastern Pacific season officially began May 15.
