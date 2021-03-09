SHREVEPORT, La. -- Taking jail time off the table for misdemeanor marijuana offenders appears headed for easy passage by the city council.
A bi-partisan ordinance was introduced at Tuesday's meeting. It calls for first offenders caught with 14 grams or less of marijuana to face only a $50 fine or community service.
Republican John Nickelson and Democrat Tabatha Taylor co-sponsor the ordinance that was initiated by the Perkins administration.
"I think we all know at this point in 2021 that the right way to deal with addiction is not to arrest and incarcerate. And that we need to look for other ways to help people that are struggling with addiction," Nickelson told the council.
Taylor said marijuana possession convictions can harm a person's educational and job opportunities. She also said the law is not enforced fairly from a racial standpoint.
"We can't solve every issue. This is the start of where we want to change those disparities that we see," she said.
Mayor Adrian Perkins also weighed in, saying, "Our government has saw fit to allow the pharmaceutical industry to sell marijuana and make millions and millions of dollars. And yet we are losing too many of our youth to marijuana charges."
Nickelson also noted that, as an attorney, he has seen African Americans treated more harshly in the courts than white defendants.
Even Republican James Flurry offered his support for the plan, saying, "You can't be old school all the time. I'll be flexible."
The council will vote on the ordinance when it meets again on March 28. Support appears to be almost unanimous.
Nickelson said Shreveport would be the third Louisiana city to adopt a similar ordinance, after New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Current Louisiana law fines first offenders caught with 14 grams of marijuana or less up to $300, and or up 15 days in jail.