SHREVEPORT, La -- Mayor Adrian Perkins and some members of the city council not only saw what a new Shreveport police headquarters might look like at the former Sears store. They also got a look at the total price tag to renovate it.
It left Councilman Grayson Boucher, who's leading the way to find an existing building to repurpose for the SPD, with a mild case of sticker shock.
Demolition work, design, and renovation would all add up to more than $33 million, according to Brian McNew. He was one of two architects who offered a free estimate, along with some conceptual artwork of what the SPD would look like at the big, shutdown store.
That cost is on top of the purchase price for the building, which is listed at $4.5 million.
That works out to $10 million more than what Mayor Perkins figured into the upcoming bond election. It calls for spending just $27.5 million for a new SPD station.
"We need to make sure that every dollar we spend is spent in the most effective way," Mayor Perkins told the council's public safety committee, which is chaired by Boucher.
The District D Republican questions whether the amount budgeted in the bond is enough for a new police headquarters.
"What are you getting for the $27 million? So I want to see some plans for a new station as well, and some cost estimates for what they want. Because we really need to compare apples to apples," Boucher said.
McNew estimates that new construction would cost about $300 per square foot. So for a building the size of the former Sears, that would cost about $43 million. In that case, repurposing the old Sears would save about $6 million.
"I don't want them to move into the Sears building when they could've gotten a better station if we built a new one. So I'm looking out for what's best. But I also want the taxpayers to get the best bang for their buck as well," Boucher said.
Chief Ben Raymond indicated he's open to the plan. But he'd also like to know more about plans for a newly constructed headquarters.
"The original game plan is to build where we are -- to demolish and rebuild," Raymond reminded the committee. "I wouldn't mind seeing some renderings of what that would look like."
Boucher wants to bring the Sears idea back up for discussion at the city council in a couple of weeks.
He was also hoping the architect's concept of what the building would look like would give voters something tangible to think about before November's bond election.