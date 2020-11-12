SHREVEPORT, La. -- A decades-long educator was recognized Thursday for her service to the community by being named this year's recipient of the annual Athena Award.
The winner, Renee Ellis, is a 30-year educator and the community engagement specialist for the Caddo Parish Transformation Zone. She is also a Hurricane Katrina evacuee who has dedicated her life to serving the community.
“It’s just an honor each and every day to help out all of the students within the Transformation Zone in Caddo Parish Public Schools,” said Ellis. “And I’m just honored to serve.”
The 30th annual Athena Leadership Award luncheon was held at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino. The award is presented annually to an individual who has attained the highest level of excellence and creativity in her profession, while continuing to devote time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community and assisting women in achieving their full leadership potential through service and mentorship.
The Athena Award is presented by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.
Other nominees included former KTBS employee Sonja Bailes-Bain, Kristen Brown, Shemika Caldwell-Owens, Laura P. Crawford, Julie Lessiter, Jaya McSharma, Susan Moffitt, Cynthia B. Mosley, Gretchen G. Petterway, Renisha J. Sanders, Laura M. Seabaugh, Suzanne L. Tinsley and Shelli Ulrich.