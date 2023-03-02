SHREVEPORT, La. -- Rent is going up for a mobile home park, but that's not all residents are unhappy about.
Residents at Pinecrest Mobile Home Village on Jefferson Paige in west Shreveport showed KTBS a letter they received.
It states they'll all equally split a pro-rated share of the total community utilities bill on the next cycle. That includes water, sewer and trash.
"Rent has done jumped from $320 to $425 and now it's $525 plus a deposit in a matter of three months," said a man who only wanted to be identified as Lou.
KTBS asked if that was concerning since a lot of the residents there live on fixed incomes.
"That is correct. I just had a stroke here not too long ago, you know, and people who have been here forever and a day ... this lady has been here for 40 years and I've here for 30 years been around this park for 40 years," Lou said.
The Pinecrest office confirmed rent increased by $100 to $525, and people do have to pay a deposit.
This comes as Homes of America is taking over the mobile home park. KTBS reached out to the company but did not get a response.