LOGANSPORT, La. -- When 2022 began, political reporter Jeff Beimfohr was really sick with COVID-19, missing several weeks of work.
As the current legislative session began in March, Beimfohr ran into State Rep. Larry Bagley at the state Capitol and Bagley told him: “I hear you’ve been pretty sick. Bet I can top you."
Beimfohr replied: “All right, tell me what you’ve got. So he did — and he won."
Bagley's story
“Mardi Gras day, I wake up about 2 in the morning with a pain in the center of my chest,” Bagley said, “in my sternum. I originally thought it was something in my lungs. I had never had that pain before.”
So Bagley called an ambulance, which was right around the corner. At first, even the DeSoto EMS paramedics couldn’t find anything wrong.
“We got him hooked up to a twelve lead EKG and everything actually appeared to be normal,” said DeSoto EMS paramedic Kenneth Wilcher. "He did not have any major deviations that would have clued us in to any major cardiac events.”
Wilcher continued: “Shortly after we pulled out of his driveway, Mr. Bagley went into a lethal cardiac arrhythmia known as ventricular fibrillation.”
Acting quickly, the paramedics started CPR and shocked Bagley. After a few seconds, he woke up.
“When he woke back up, we had to explain to him essentially what had happened — that he had actually died; that we did CPR on him for 30-60 seconds, then we shocked him. Then he came back to life, you could say," said DeSoto EMS paramedic Paul Long.
“And he said, ‘Mr. Bagley we lost you for about 30 seconds,’” said the very much alive Larry Bagley.
The paramedic told him, "We had to get the paddles, shock, and bring you back to life, which was a surprise to me,” said a chuckling Bagley.
With life re-established the ambulance made its way to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
“So, we immediately took him to the catheterization lab, identified where the blockage was, and restored blood flow to his heart," said Dr. Steven Bailey, the Chief of Internal Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health.
“They did a heart cath at that point,” said Bagley. “At the end of that, they said, ‘We’re not sure why you’re alive.’”
“I would characterize this as a very fortunate outcome to a very dangerous situation," said Dr. Trek Helmy of Ochsner LSU Health.
Much of that good fortune can be attributed to Bagley’s quick call to EMS and their fast response.
“Fortunately the EMS unit was there,” said Bailey. "He was being monitored by an EKG; they had the right equipment to recognize it and treat it.”
“So, his calling of EMS early resulted in them being present when the irregular heartbeat occurred,” said Helmy. "And they, of course, were right on top of it and managed to resuscitate the patient at that point.”
“The guys that worked on me in the ambulance did an outstanding job,” Bagley said, “Obviously, I’m still here.”
DeSoto EMS Administrator Joe Magee calls Bagley’s recovery one in a million.
“If he had waited another 2-3 minutes it probably would not have had the outcome,” said Magee. "We probably would have been working with a corpse; finding a corpse instead of him walking around.”
Just a few weeks later, Bagley was at the state capital in Baton Rouge, ready for the legislative session, like nothing had happened.
“You know,” said Bagley, “I’m just thankful to be here. What can I say, God blessed me. He gave me a second birthday. March first is now my new birthday.”
Bagley wants to implore everyone reading or watching this story to not take warning signs for granted. Don’t try to tough it out. Make the call; early treatment is the best treatment.
He also believes there’s a reason God saved him — and he plans to do his best to help others down the line.
He also wanted to recognize all of the EMS members who helped him, from driver Justin Erwin to the two paramedics and the physicians.