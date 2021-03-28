MONROE, La- Recent polls show that many self-identified Republicans are very hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Because of that, newly-elected Louisiana Congresswoman Julia Letlow appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday to encourage all Americans to get the shot.
This comes only three months after the death of her husband, Congressman Luke Letlow, due to COVID-19.
"I am a huge proponent of the vaccine," Julia Letlow says. "It has life-saving capabilities, and I want to encourage anyone out there who is eligible to go ahead and get that vaccine. It's so important."
Also in her interview, Letlow said that one of her priorities as a congresswoman is expanding rural broadband infrastructure to her district due to its high poverty rates. She wants to provide healthcare to those in her district as well.