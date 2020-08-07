SHREVEPORT, La - U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04), who represents Barksdale AFB and Ft. Polk JRTC, today announced a $764,600 award to Shreveport’s Elle Foundation to assist local veterans struggling with homelessness.
The funding, administered through the VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program, will enable the Elle Foundation to offer assistance to low-income families to prevent veterans from becoming homeless and to rapidly re-house veterans who do.
“Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District is home to more than 60,000 veterans, the most of any district in the state. In these challenging times, many who have faithfully served their country are struggling. Today's grant will go a long way toward ensuring our local veterans have a safe and stable place to call home,” Johnson said. “My thanks to President Trump, Secretary Wilke, and the entire administration for aiding our efforts to support our local veterans and end veteran homelessness in our district once and for all.”