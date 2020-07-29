WASHINGTON - With East Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert testing positive with COVID-19 on Wednesday, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson said he is self-isolating for two weeks.
Johnson spoke only to KTBS 3 about his quarantine. Johnson said he sat next to Gohmert Monday at a dinner planning meeting.
"The physicians said because of my close proximity to him (Gohmert) that I really needed to go into quarantine for 14 days," Johnson said. The representative says he has zero symptoms and is "working around the clock on all cylinders."
Johnson said he has not been tested yet because the doctors told him it would be too soon to tell if he had the virus.
Johnson drove himself back home Wednesday to Bossier City.