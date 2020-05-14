BOSSIER CITY, La. - Excitement over reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown is being tempered by the threat of lawsuits if something goes wrong.
Rep. Mike Johnson of Bossier City, who's on President Trump's bi-partisan task force on reopening the economy, said he's talking to White House policy advisers about giving liability protection to businesses, non-profits, and churches.
"I'm requesting that the President issue some sort of executive order, at least in certain sectors, to get this going. Because it may take us (in Congress) a little bit of time to get this done," Johnson said. "I hope it's not a partisan issue. It should not be."
Johnson said public and private entities need to get up and running free of liability concerns. He said the country can't afford that sort of hindrance as it tries to recover economically from the virus.
In the meantime, Johnson suggests that places put up welcome signs with disclaimers, saying in effect, they're doing their best to protect the public, but with no guarantees, enter at your own discretion. Johnson said that could give them legal coverage, should a visitor get sick and die from the coronavirus.
Johnson told members of the Restore Louisiana Task Force that part of jump-starting the economy in Louisiana is tourism. He said the positive words he's heard from health care leaders in the Shreveport-Bossier City area needs to spread.
"They're very encouraged because they say that some of things that we feared and expected on the front end -- we now have much better data points," Johnson related. "And they're very, very confident that we should be able to move back to some sense of normalcy soon."
Johnson says it may be best to lure tourists who can travel here by car since people may be more reluctant to travel by plane for some time.
Meantime, cities and parishes are facing staggering budget shortfalls because of the virus shutdown should get help with federal funds through their states. Johnson says at a strategy session at the White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explained that states have been advised about flexibility to distribute money from the federal CARES Act.
He says Louisiana has received $1.8 billion.
"At least some of that 1.8, depending upon how the state wants to do it, can be distributed to municipalities and local governments, parish governments as it were, to help cover some of those top priorities. Fire and police, public safety kind of measures," Johnson said
The Restore Louisiana Task Force is still busy after it was formed by Gov. John Bel Edwards after the 2016 floods.