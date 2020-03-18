88782737

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Rep. Mario Diaz -Balart (R-FL) speaks to reporters following the weekly House GOP Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. Rep. Diaz -Balart will give the Spanish response to President Obama's last State Of The Union address. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

 Pete Marovich

(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida has become the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus, he tweeted on Wednesday.

He tweeted that he is feeling much better and has released a statement.

 

