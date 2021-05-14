WASHINGTON D.C. - Congressman Mike Johnson announced that Louisiana airports will be receiving more than $2.5 million.
$1.1 million will be going to the Natchitoches Regional Airport to reconstruct 1,200 feet of taxiway pavement.
“This award from the federal government is great for Natchitoches,” Johnson said. “These improvements made possible by the grant are necessary to ensure the safety of all passengers and employees of the airport.”
$550,000 will go to the C.E. "Rusty" Williams Airport in Desoto Parish to rehabilitate and maintain 12,700 sq. yards of pavement.
“This award will directly contribute to modernization efforts and keep the airport running safely,” Johnson said.
$298,000 will go to the Vivian Airport to modernize taxiways and make necessary design standard improvements.
“This grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the town of Vivian to construct new taxiway turnarounds, which will eliminate the need for aircrafts to back-taxi on the runway,” Johnson said. “This much-needed improvement will make flying in and out of the Vivian Airport safer and more efficient.”
Lastly, the Springhill Airport will receive $500,000 to build a new 7,500 square foot, 6-unit hangar.
“This award will help modernize the Springhill Airport and assist in its mission to become as self-sustaining as possible," Johnson said.