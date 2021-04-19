SHREVEPORT, La- U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson made a national TV appearance on Fox News on Sunday. Among several topics, Johnson discussed the issue of court packing and the crisis at the southern border.
"This is a humanitarian crisis. The cartels are abusing young children, we know about that," Mike Johnson said in his interview. "Two of my colleagues from Texas interviewed 14 and 17 year olds down at the border, asking them just how much they paid the cartels. And they said nothing. They didn't have any money. And they asked: what was the exchange? They said, 'we agreed to serve them whenever we get to the U.S.'"
Johnson said the message needs to be sent: the U.S. supports legal immigration, but that doesn't mean the border is an open door.