Rep. Mike Johnson, a republican from Bossier City, is going to bat for Barksdale Air Force Base and Ft. Polk Army Base in Louisiana. On Thursday, he testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense on the importance of funding for missions at BAFB and Fort Polk. In his first month in Congress, Rep. Johnson visited both installations and spoke with the military members on base to identify and address their concerns.
Rep. Johnson has two of the nation’s premier military facilities within his district and says he is making supporting and protecting our men and women in uniform one of his top priorities. His testimony focuses on prioritizing our nuclear enterprise so that we may remain an unstoppable force on the world stage and the lack of adequate funding for out Army installations.
Subcommittee Chairwoman Kay Granger released the following statement on Rep. Johnson’s testimony:
“Our nation’s nuclear enterprise and Army force structure are two of the most pressing issues for our military. Johnson spoke to the need to address these issues before the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, and we appreciate his interest and focus in building up our military and providing for our defense.”
Rep. Johnson released the following statement:
“I have long been an advocate for the members of our military and their families, and I’ve made recent visits to both Ft. Polk and Barksdale to get the very latest assessments from the commanding officers at each installation. Their importance to our wider military mission cannot be overstated. The need for immediate action in restoring and maintaining their sometimes decades-old infrastructure and equipment is urgent. Our service men and women put their lives on the line every single day, and they should be equipped with every resource they may need to successfully complete their mission and return home safely. I stand with President Trump in his commitment to fully support and rebuild our military as a top priority.”
A video of the full testimony can be found here.
The text of his testimony can be found here.