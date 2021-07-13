BOSSIER CITY, La. - Congressman Mike Johnson, R-La., was in Bossier City Tuesday holding a townhall meeting at Bossier Parish Community College.
Many topics were covered and asked about by people in the audience including the situation in Texas with Democrats leaving the state to avoid a vote on an election bill.
"You see a battle in many of the state legislatures, their trying to shore up their election systems to make sure that the irregularities and the chaos and concerns of the 2020 election cycle are not repeated," Johnson said. "That's what Texas is doing, it's a very responsible thing, they have the legal right and responsibility to do it. I think it's shameful that the Democrats in that legislature have left the state, they're not doing their job."
Johnson also said it's critically important we restore the American People's trust in our election system and these voting laws are one way that can be accomplished.
He also talked about the possibility of being asked to serve on a potential select committee to look into the Jan. 6 riots in Washington.
"I've been asked by colleagues if I'd be willing to serve, if invited to do so. I think it's an important assignment, needs to be handled very carefully," Johnson said. "If asked to serve, I would do that, but it would be a huge time commitment and a huge amount of scrutiny, so I don't think it's anything anyone looks forward to."