MANY, La. - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Many celebrated its 150th year on Sunday. The milestone drew attention from the Vatican, sending the U.S. representative of Pope Francis to attend.
"This is a very special milestone for the church, because it marks the presence of the Catholic Church in this part of the country," said Father Francis Kamau of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
There was a large law enforcement presence escorting Archbishop Christophe Pierre to the church. The day started with reciting the rosary, then there was a Mass, a luncheon, and a chance for visitors to look into the history of the church through its museum.
The day drew in visitors as well as the church's members.
"To be able to see the ambassador from the Vatican, and also the history, knowing the history. This was one of the first churches in Sabine Parish," Ione Durr of Ebarb said.
Archbishop Pierre said the Many church event was different.
"I come as representative of the Holy Father, you know, Pope Francis, in the United States. As I do, you know, usually. But this one for me is a special one," Pierre said. "The first priest to announce Christ here in this part of the world was Breton."
The priest he mentioned, Francois Levezeouet, is from the same part of France as Christophe. He oversaw the establishment of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
"I'm just in awe that I've stood up here and watched everything that is going on," church attendee Kayla Hataway said.