BATON ROUGE, La. - State Rep. Richard Nelson pulled the plug Monday on his far-reaching plan to eliminate Louisiana’s individual income tax during the legislative session, conceding that his plan is too complicated and upsets too many special interests to win lawmakers’ approval.
Instead, Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville, will take his tax proposal to voters this fall as the centerpiece of his long shot candidacy to be governor. The plan would replace income taxes with higher property taxes and with sales taxes on purchases and activities that are now tax-exempt.
“You can only do this as governor, and you have to have a mandate to do that. Anything short of that won’t happen,” Nelson said in an interview after he presented his tax proposal to the House Ways and Means Committee but then asked the members not to vote on it.
