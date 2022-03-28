BATON ROUGE, La -- For the second year in a row, there's a move in the Louisiana legislature to put the charge of felon in possession of a firearm back on the list of violent crimes.
Shreveport Rep. Alan Seabaugh says his bill is reworded so that it clearly spells out that if a felon commits another crime with a gun, the possession of that gun will be considered a violent crime, which would ensure more prison time.
"I don't think anybody is going to argue the fact that violent crime is a very real problem in all four corners of Louisiana. And if we can just take one small step to keeping the worst of the worst-- the repeat violent offenders -- off the streets, then we're doing a good job for the people of Louisiana," Seabaugh said.
Currently, someone convicted of felon in possession of a gun may only serve 35% of that sentence. Making it a violent crime would mean they would have to serve at least 65% of their sentence before so-called good time would let them out early.
The charge of felon in possession of a firearm was removed from the list of violent crimes under Louisiana's Justice Reinvestment Act of 2017. Those reforms were aimed at lowering the state's prison population -- and the amount of money spent on prisons.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has been a critic of those reforms. He says lowering the charge only made the problem of repeat violent offenders worse.
"It does drive you nuts because the citizens of Caddo Parish look at me and say, 'What can we do about violent crime?' We can encourage our political folks in Baton Rouge to reexamine some of the things in law enforcement that are causing us problems," Prator said.
Prator said he and the Louisiana Sheriffs Association have worked with Seabaugh on the bills the last two years.
House Bill 365 awaits a vote by the full House. Seabaugh said it passed through the House Criminal Justice Committee without objection.