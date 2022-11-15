BATON ROUGE, La. - As expected, Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives elected Tuesday Louisiana’s Steve Scalise to its second highest leadership position.
“We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime,” Scalise said after the vote.
As majority leader, which is a post second only to the speaker of the House, Scalise will be in charge of determining work schedules and set the agenda as well as select committee assignments.
He was elected unanimously in the closed-door session in the U.S. Capitol, said a congressperson speaking on condition of anonymity because the ballot results are supposed to be secret.
Read more from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.