SHREVEPORT, La. -- Water and sewer repairs at the Shreveport Police Department at Texas and Murphy streets have caused temporary service disruptions.
SPD's ABO, vehicle for hire and records departments are temporarily closed. All will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The patrol desk will be closed until further notice. Those needing an officer to make a report should park on the Murphy Street side of the building and call the patrol desk at 318-673-7221. An officer will make contact. This includes safe exchanges.
For emergencies, call 911.
"We thank everyone for their patience as we work through our water and sewer repairs," SPD said in a news release.