SHREVEPORT, La. - On Thursday, hurricane force winds tore homes apart. Today, the recovery effort is brining neighbors together.
With fences torn down, ceilings crumbling and electricity out, the aftermath of Thursday's storm lingers.
"Neighbors got hit, pine trees on their house. This neighbor... pine trees through their bedroom ceiling," said Clay Teague, Long Lake resident.
Some people had less damage than others and are sharing what they have to help their neighbors.
"I just have his tree right here that I'm trying to work on, a couple of chainsaws that don't seem to want to cooperate. But, yeah, just cutting this up and i think that's pretty much about it," said Teague, "my neighbor took up a generator over there earlier today and of course, he was grateful. So, yeah, it's people helping people."
Repairs are a community effort.
"So, yeah, we were lucky. We were just trying to get it cleaned up and move it along. Keep on trucking," said Teague.
To report storm damage and get information on how to recover call (318) 675-2255.