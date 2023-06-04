SHREVPORT La. - SPAR's Querbes and Huntington Park Golf Courses are in need of repairs.
SPAR is asking the Shreveport City Council for $790,000 to renovate the courses.
The money will go towards the repairs of irrigation at Huntington, repair of greens at Querbes and Huntington, cart path repairs, and for the repair of the cart bridge at Querbes.
These repairs will continue to make the courses comparable to local courses and courses that would not have to rely on the City’s general fund.
Many golfers are excited for these improvements.
“They’ll get it going, hopefully. We love Huntington and Querbes, that’s where we play all the time,” said David Romine, golfer.
Repairs have already started at both courses, but the money is scheduled to be voted on by the Shreveport City Council on June 13.