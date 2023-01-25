SHREVEPORT, La. - On Wednesday, Pastor James McMenis spoke to the public to give an update on the repairs being made to Word of God Ministries and to announce new footage being released after a break-in that happened nearly two weeks ago.
RELATED STORY - Overnight arson at Shreveport church
"I am grateful for the outpouring of support," McMenis said.
Surveillance footage has been released of the suspect's vehicle as well as footage of the suspect trying to break in to the building.
Additional surveillance footage is set to be released to the public in order to help identify the suspect.
"Our hope today by releasing this additional footage is that...we can make a plead to the public that anyone who may have any information related to this [crime]...that they would come forward," said Gary Hobbs, Chief of Staff.
In addition to the reward that WOGM is offering, Jim Hacker, Executive Director from Shreveport Crime Stoppers, said Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.